Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

Shares of GRMN opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

