Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $20.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after buying an additional 277,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

