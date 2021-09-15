Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Update

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 406.9% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRXM opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc is regenerative therapeutics company. The company focuses on the late-stage clinical and development of regenerative medicine therapeutics. Its product candidates include Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of cardiac microvascular insufficiency due to increasing coronary artery disease; and Excellagen, an acellular biological skin substitute designed as a wound care product for the treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic foot, venous and pressure ulcers.

