General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,523,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

