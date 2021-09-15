Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

