GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Cap of $34.90 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.90 million and approximately $131,143.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00006453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00149678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00812189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046714 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars.

