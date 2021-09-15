GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Trimmed by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

