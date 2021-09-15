Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 368 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 386 ($5.04).

GLEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Friday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.95 ($4.47). The firm has a market cap of £45.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 324.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 535.43.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.