Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.92 million, a P/E ratio of -148.61 and a beta of 0.41. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

