Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $987.35 million, a PE ratio of -118.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Medical REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

