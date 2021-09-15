Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 5,839.1% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

GSMG stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $155.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -1.41.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.