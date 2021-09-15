Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 31,556 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

NYSE CRC opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $43.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

