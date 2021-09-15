Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 2,011.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

GER opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GER. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,322 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 45,833 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 101,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

