Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the August 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,053,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming stock traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.38. Good Gaming has a twelve month low of 0.01 and a twelve month high of 0.75.

About Good Gaming

