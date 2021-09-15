GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.06.

GDRX opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,384,553 shares valued at $48,776,886. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

