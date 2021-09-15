Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after buying an additional 59,448 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.27. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 405.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $170,936.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at $170,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,437 shares of company stock valued at $39,389,863 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.