Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Up 24,400.0% in August

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 24,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,959,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIIX opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

