Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $21.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $44,322,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

