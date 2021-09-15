Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in August

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Greenland Minerals stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Greenland Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

