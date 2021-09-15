Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

GEF traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,064. Greif has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

