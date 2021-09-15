Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $202,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $239,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMAB opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMAB. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

