Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in August

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $1.52.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
