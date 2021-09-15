GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GT Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

GT Biopharma stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.34.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $21,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 267.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 714,605 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $7,906,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $5,808,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 165.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

