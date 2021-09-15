Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

