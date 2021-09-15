Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

