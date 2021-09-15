Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.18 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

