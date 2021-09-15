Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 568 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.