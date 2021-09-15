GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of GXO opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

