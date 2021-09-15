GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Market Cap of $20.41 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. GYEN has a market cap of $20.41 million and approximately $198,617.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00077175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00124409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00182232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.21 or 0.99891819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.42 or 0.07157290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00868301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002825 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

