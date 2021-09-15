H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 1,576.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. H-CYTE has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

