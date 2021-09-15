Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.88

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.88 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 33.32 ($0.44). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 33.40 ($0.44), with a volume of 5,346,748 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.02%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 81,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

