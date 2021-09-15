Happy David Walters Buys 41,697 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LifeMD stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,116. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $197.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $5,216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

