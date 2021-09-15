Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading Down 2.1%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.