Harmony Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $152.89 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.00324130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00146788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00847378 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,173,258,477 coins and its circulating supply is 10,554,493,477 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.