Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $1.35

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.354 per share on Monday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

HAYPY opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Hays has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05.

HAYPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

