Head to Head Analysis: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) & Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3.13% 11.15% 3.46% Zealand Pharma A/S -243.60% -59.47% -45.20%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Zealand Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3 6 4 0 2.08 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Zealand Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $20.39 billion 1.43 $133.99 million $0.02 200.00 Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 18.42 -$129.72 million N/A N/A

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua. Its product pipeline includes Dasiglucagon single use syringe or autoinjector that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas has completed Phase II clinical trials for automated diabetes management; Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism and in Phase II clinical trials for post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

