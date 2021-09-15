Head to Head Analysis: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mondelez International and Stryve Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.17 $3.56 billion $2.59 23.30 Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -43.86

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondelez International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mondelez International and Stryve Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 1 9 0 2.90 Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mondelez International presently has a consensus target price of $67.90, suggesting a potential upside of 12.51%. Stryve Foods has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.87%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 15.49% 14.30% 5.87% Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60%

Risk & Volatility

Mondelez International has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

