Head to Head Contrast: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) versus Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Stitch Fix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.23 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -54.08

Dingdong (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $60.06, indicating a potential upside of 68.27%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

