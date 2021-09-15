Head-To-Head Review: Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $121.55 billion 0.20 $1.62 billion N/A N/A Reliance Steel & Aluminum $8.81 billion 1.05 $369.10 million $7.71 18.94

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 1.68% 3.52% 1.22% Reliance Steel & Aluminum 7.86% 15.96% 10.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mitsubishi and Reliance Steel & Aluminum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reliance Steel & Aluminum 0 2 5 0 2.71

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus price target of $164.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reliance Steel & Aluminum is more favorable than Mitsubishi.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum beats Mitsubishi on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business. Its Industrial Materials segment invests in, develops, and trades in carbon, steel products, and performance materials for automobile and mobility, construction, and finance industries. The company's Petroleum & Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in crude oil and oil products, LPG, ethylene, methanol, salt, ammonia, plastics, and fertilizers. Its Mineral Resources segment invests in and develops metallurgical coal, copper, iron ore, and aluminum resources. The company's Industrial Infrastructure segment trades in energy infrastructure, industrial plants, machinery tools, agricultural machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, and aerospace related equipment. Its Automotive & Mobility segment produces, finances, and sells passenger and commercial cars; and mobility services. The company's Food Industry segment develops and sells food resources, fresh foods, consumer goods, and food ingredients. Its Consumer Industry segment engages in food retail, apparel, healthcare, and logistics and distribution businesses. The company's Power Solution segment generates, transmits, and retails power; supplies power generating and transmitting products and equipment; develops and sells lithium ion; develops hydrogen; and offers battery services. Its Urban Development segment engages in the urban infrastructure development, operation, and management businesses. Mitsubishi Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

