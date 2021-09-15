Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HCAR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

