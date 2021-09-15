Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) versus First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Head to Head Contrast

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and First Financial Northwest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 2.97 $137.94 million $3.69 12.50 First Financial Northwest $60.56 million 2.56 $8.56 million $0.88 18.44

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and First Financial Northwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Financial Northwest 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. First Financial Northwest has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.74%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 28.82% 10.65% 1.16% First Financial Northwest 18.71% 6.99% 0.79%

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats First Financial Northwest on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

