Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

HLIO opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.