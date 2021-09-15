Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives €98.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.80 ($116.24).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €78.74 ($92.64) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.29. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

