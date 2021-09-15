Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 7016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 274.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.77. The company has a market capitalization of £373.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

