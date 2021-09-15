Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

