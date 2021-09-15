HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Up 26.4% Over Last Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $28,900.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00146665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00834105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046304 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

