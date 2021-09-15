High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 27,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $274,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,596 shares of company stock valued at $727,512. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

