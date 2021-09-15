HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,053 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,485,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 185.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

BATS PTLC opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.