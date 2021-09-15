HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Outset Medical worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at $225,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 96,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,828 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

