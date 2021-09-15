HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SILK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,730. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

